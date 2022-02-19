Logan Paul might be returning to WWE for WrestleMania 38

The Miz lost to Rey Mysterio on the Kickoff show at Elimination Chamber earlier today (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Later in the evening, he gave an interview where he claimed his loss was due to the fact that he was outnumbered by Rey and his son, Dominik.

He also said he’ll be finding a partner to help him out in his fight against them:

“But don’t you worry, I’ll find a way to even the odds. I will find myself a tag team partner, a partner who is a superlative athlete, similar handsome features, a global superstar — and I think I have someone in mind. Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to go make a phone call.”

The word going around, according to PW Insider, is that his partner will be Logan Paul, YouTuber and celebrity boxing star who has done work with WWE multiple times, including being a guest on Miz TV. He also worked WrestleMania last year, getting involved in the Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn match and taking a Stunner on his way out.

This would be Paul’s first ever match in WWE.