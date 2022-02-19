 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Emotional Bianca Belair, Lita still wants to be champ, and more WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 highlights and fallout videos

By Geno Mrosko
WWE hit the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for its Elimination Chamber pay-per-view (live blog here, recap here), featuring multiple big matches that set up WrestleMania 38 in April.

Here are all the highlights and fallout videos from the show:

  • Elimination Chamber Kickoff
  • Dominik Mysterio delivers right hand to Miz
  • Goldberg shocks Reigns with devastating Spear
  • Belair and Ripley show off incredible strength
  • Alexa Bliss bursts back into action
  • Rousey tags a fired up Naomi into the ring
  • Corbin & Moss drive McIntyre through barricade
  • Becky Lynch kicks out of Lita’s moonsault
  • Usos unleash vicious assault on Viking Raiders
  • The Miz has a big phone call to make
  • Rollins hurls Theory through Lashley’s pod
  • Lesnar eliminates Rollins and Riddle
  • Full WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 highlights
  • Lita would love to be a five-time champion
  • Becky Lynch wants to set a new record at WrestleMania
  • Bianca Belair emotional after punching WrestleMania ticket
  • Naomi & Ronda Rousey let the haters know they’ll never prosper
  • Drew McIntyre lets Happy Corbin know he’s next
  • Roman Reigns promises Brock Lesnar will acknowledge him
  • The Mysterios felt the love at Elimination Chamber

