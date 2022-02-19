WWE hit the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for its Elimination Chamber pay-per-view (live blog here, recap here), featuring multiple big matches that set up WrestleMania 38 in April.
Here are all the highlights and fallout videos from the show:
- Elimination Chamber Kickoff
- Dominik Mysterio delivers right hand to Miz
- Goldberg shocks Reigns with devastating Spear
- Belair and Ripley show off incredible strength
- Alexa Bliss bursts back into action
- Rousey tags a fired up Naomi into the ring
- Corbin & Moss drive McIntyre through barricade
- Becky Lynch kicks out of Lita’s moonsault
- Usos unleash vicious assault on Viking Raiders
- The Miz has a big phone call to make
- Rollins hurls Theory through Lashley’s pod
- Lesnar eliminates Rollins and Riddle
- Full WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 highlights
- Lita would love to be a five-time champion
- Becky Lynch wants to set a new record at WrestleMania
- Bianca Belair emotional after punching WrestleMania ticket
- Naomi & Ronda Rousey let the haters know they’ll never prosper
- Drew McIntyre lets Happy Corbin know he’s next
- Roman Reigns promises Brock Lesnar will acknowledge him
- The Mysterios felt the love at Elimination Chamber
