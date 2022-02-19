WWE headlined today’s (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) Elimination Chamber pay-per-view at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with the WWE championship Elimination Chamber match.

Here’s the order of entrants:

Seth Rollins Austin Theory Riddle AJ Styles Bobby Lashley Brock Lesnar

And the order of eliminations (and who eliminated them):

Seth Rollins (Lesnar) Riddle (Lesnar) Styles (Lesnar) Theory (Lesnar)

Lashley technically was chosen to come in fifth but he was taken out early on after being hit in the pod when Theory was put through it. They said it was in the concussion protocol and wouldn’t be coming back.

Lesnar broke through his pod after Lashley’s empty pod was chosen for entry and immediately got into the match and wrecked everything and everyone. Theory got it the worst, as he took an F-5 from the top of a pod at the end of the match.

In the end, Lesnar pinned every single member of the match to win the WWE championship and set up a title vs. title match at WrestleMania 38.

