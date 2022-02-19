It wasn’t long ago that Lita was talking about thinking she had one more run in her, and that being the catalyst behind her entering the women’s Royal Rumble. She lost in that match, of course, but that didn’t change her mind.

So she showed up to Monday Night Raw and challenged Becky Lynch to a Raw women’s championship match at today’s (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) Elimination Chamber event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Becky accepted, reluctantly, because she didn’t want to have to put her hero down.

And then she went out and did that.

It wasn’t without great effort. Lita hit a Twist of Fate and then followed up with a Moonsault for the nearest of falls. But Lynch kicked out and brought it back with the Pump Handle Slam to score the pinfall and the victory.

She looked downright relieved to survive.

Meanwhile, Lita stood in the ring and cried while the fans gave her a standing ovation.

This sets up Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw women’s championship at WrestleMania 38.

