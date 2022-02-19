With Ronda Rousey winning the Royal Rumble and deciding to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown women’s championship at WrestleMania 38, WWE had to find another way to create a challenger for the Raw women’s championship at its biggest show of the year. They did that by booking an Elimination Chamber match at today’s (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) Elimination Chamber event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Here was the order of entry in the match:

Nikki A.S.H. Liv Morgan Doudrop Rhea Ripley Alexa Bliss Bianca Belair

And the order of elimination (including who they were eliminated by):

Nikki A.S.H. (Ripley) Doudrop (Morgan) Liv Morgan (Bliss) Rhea Ripley (Belair) Alexa Bliss (Belair)

The match felt like a showcase for Belair and Ripley, who were given the most shine, including a spot in the match where they teased out a future program between the two. In the end, though, it came down to Belair, who headlined WrestleMania last year, and Bliss, who just returned after a months long hiatus.

Ultimately, Belair hit the Kiss of Death to pin Bliss and set herself up for another big match at the biggest show of the year.

