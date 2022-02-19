Every now and again, Goldberg shows up and decides he’s going to make a big match for himself. Just a few weeks ago, that led him to Friday Night SmackDown and a confrontation with Roman Reigns, where he revealed he would be challenging for the Universal championship at today’s (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) Elimination Chamber event at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

It seemed incredibly unlikely that Reigns would lose his title, one he’s held for nearly two years, just under two months away from a WrestleMania main event with Brock Lesnar. He also claimed he was going to “Goldberg Goldberg,” whatever the hell that meant.

If you’re anything like me, you assumed that meant a quick spear and jackhammer for the victory. Instead, they started the match with a collar and elbow tie up.

Yeah.

Reigns was in control for much of the match but Goldberg came out of nowhere with multiple spears.

Both times, though, he failed to follow up with the Jackhammer, with Reigns countering each time. The second time he did so by jumping a guillotine choke and while Goldberg fought like hell to get out of it, he eventually went out.

Acknowledge your Universal champion.

