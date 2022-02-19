WWE takes over the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, today (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) for its Elimination Chamber pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza featuring an Elimination Chamber match for the WWE championship pitting Bobby Lashley, the titleholder coming in, vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles vs. Austin Theory. There will be a another Elimination Chamber match, this one pitting Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss. The winner of that match will challenge for the Raw women’s championship at WrestleMania 38. They will wrestle the winner of the Becky Lynch vs. Lita title match taking place on this same show. Meanwhile, Goldberg gets his latest random shot at a title, this time going after Roman Reigns and the Universal championship. All that, and a whole lot more. This StoryStream will be the spot for all results, recaps, videos, and post-event fallout. Enjoy the show!