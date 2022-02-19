WWE didn’t do much to edit SmackDown’s Charlotte Flair/Ronda Rousey botch

Fan footage of a less-than-smooth-looking spot between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair went viral after last night’s SmackDown was taped on Feb. 11. A (pretty no-brainer) report followed that WWE would air an edited version of the segment followed.

Turns out, they didn’t really edit much. Just cut to a camera behind Flair to make it look less obvious that her face didn’t hit the table.

If you watched the other version, you can’t unsee how not-great this was. But if you never saw it, which is probably true for the majority of the people who watch SmackDown? You probably didn’t think twice about it.

Anyway, here are the highlights from the Feb. 18 SmackDown:

Ronda Rousey agrees to compete with one arm tied at Elimination Chamber

Ricochet vs. Sheamus

Celebrate The Undertaker’s legendary career following WWE Hall of Fame induction news

Relive the road to Goldberg’s title match against Roman Reigns

Ivar vs. Jey Uso

Drew McIntyre to make Elimination Chamber “The Night the Laughter Died”

Sami Zayn captures the Intercontinental Title from Shinsuke Nakamura

Goldberg tells Roman Reigns he’s the next Universal Champion

There is nothing The Usos can do to stop the Raid (online exclusive)

Sami Zayn celebrates his third Intercontinental Title win (online exclusive)

For complete results and the live blog for this week’s edition of the blue brand click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.