WWE Elimination Chamber goes live on Peacock & WWE Network this afternoon (Sat., Feb. 19, 2021) at 12 pm ET from The Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, but the promotion is also offering a free live stream of its Kickoff show starting at 11:00 am ET.

There are no matches announced for this pre-show, but it’s not inconceivable they could add one (Mansoor is still missing from the card), or move one of the eight announced for the main show onto the Kickoff. Whether that happens or not, we will get the usual panel of analysts and experts to break down all the action before the event.

The show starts at 11:00 am ET, in the live stream you see above!

