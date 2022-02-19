It’s one thing to predict the winners and losers at Elimination Chamber, but how about taking a guess at the match order for the event?

Elimination Chamber takes place today (Feb. 19) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with the main card beginning at 12 pm ET on Peacock.

WWE has announced eight different segments for the main card of this event. Here is my subjective view of how important each of these eight segments rank, ordered from most important to least important.

WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Women’s Elimination Chamber Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg Becky Lynch vs. Lita Naomi & Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss The Usos vs. Viking Raiders Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz

Main event

This choice comes down to either Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns. The outcome of Roman’s match seems obvious. Brock’s match is more intriguing and also includes the titular gimmick. So at least for this event, Brock Lesnar gets the main event spot over Roman Reigns.

Opening match

When a WWE event features two chamber matches, one is typically the main event, and the other opens the show. Unless there is a strange rule about women not being allowed to have the first match of the night in Saudi Arabia, I think the women’s chamber match is the favorite to open the main card.

That gives me the following card:

Segment 1: Women’s Elimination Chamber

Segment 2:

Segment 3:

Segment 4:

Segment 5:

Segment 6:

Segment 7:

Segment 8: WWE Championship Elimination Chamber

Everything else

Following the women’s chamber, it makes sense to get the two least important men’s matches out of the way. To that end, I’ll go with The Usos for Segment 2 and Mysterio in Segment 3.

Rousey or Lynch should come next. Becky’s match has stakes, whereas Ronda’s has a goofy gimmick, so I think it’s best to have Rousey’s match earlier. That means at least for today, Becky Lynch is more important than Ronda Rousey. Rousey goes in Segment 4.

They might as well follow the silly Rousey stip with a more violent Falls Count Anywhere match, so Madcap and McIntyre get Segment 5.

That leaves Lynch and Goldberg for Segment 6 and Segment 7, in some order. I’ll put Goldberg later since he’s a bigger deal in Saudi Arabia.

Finalized card

So here is my final prediction for the match order at Elimination Chamber, along with guesses on the bell-to-bell match times:

Segment 1: Women’s Elimination Chamber (30 minutes)

Segment 2: The Usos vs. Viking Raiders (9)

Segment 3: Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz (8)

Segment 4: Naomi & Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville (13)

Segment 5: Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss (13)

Segment 6: Becky Lynch vs. Lita (12)

Segment 7: Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg (6)

Segment 8: WWE Championship Elimination Chamber (27)

These times add up to 118 minutes, which, if accurate, suggests the main card will fall in the range of 3.5 to 4 hours in length.

That’s my prediction for the match order at Elimination Chamber. What’s yours?