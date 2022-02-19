WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 predictions

WWE Elimination Chamber is all set to take place today (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) from Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It begins at 11:00 am ET with the Kickoff show leading right on into the main course at 12 pm ET on Peacock in the U.S., WWE Network everywhere else, or your local cable pay-per-view provider.

Luckily for you Cagesiders, our staff of learned wrestling blowhards is here to help figure out just how the event is going to play out with predictions for each match on the card.

Let’s get to it.

WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER PREDICTIONS

Universal championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Goldberg

Geno Mrosko: I get why they’re doing this but it sure is unnecessary. Pick: Roman Reigns

Sean Rueter: If this was Georgia vs. Georgia Tech, I’d take the Bulldog. It’s not, so I’m taking the Big Dog. Pick: Roman Reigns

Kyle Decker: I was walking home from work and thinking “Roman Reigns doesn’t even have a match for this show, does he?” I was reminded just now that he’s facing Goldberg on it. That’s how impactful this feud is. Pick: Roman Reigns

Claire Elizabeth: Oh, Goldberg. I actually like most of your comeback matches, even when they go wrong, and I was looking forward to this two years ago, but there’s zero doubt here as to who wins. Pick: Roman Reigns

Cain A. Knight: Goldberg is boring. Pick: Roman Reigns

Stella Cheeks: If this match only lasts 30 seconds it will be 20 seconds too long. Pick: Roman Reigns

Marcus Benjamin: Goldberg, Goldberg, Goldberg. A man who claims to hold some sort of “torch” that Roman Reigns needs to “take.” Far be it from me to play journalist right now, but, news flash, Bill, you lost that torch almost two decades ago. And that’s if we’re being generous. Reigns can even apply a Jadakiss quote to the match if he so chooses: “The game is mine you thought wrong change your mind.” Pick: Roman Reigns

WWE championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins

Geno Mrosko: I’m going to go ahead and pick with my heart here, because I badly want a title vs. title match at WrestleMania. I’m actually a fan of what Lashley has been doing for some time now, but it just doesn’t match up to what could be. Pick: Brock Lesnar

Sean Rueter: Bummer for Big Bob, since most of us won’t even remember his second reign, and his dream match becomes a footnote in the never-ending Lesnar/Reigns rivalry. Slightly smaller bummer for Seth F. Rollins, who’s really found his groove with his character. But even if it wasn’t the plan all along, you’ve got to play the hot hand. Pick: Brock Lesnar

Kyle Decker: I don’t want to see title vs. title. I’d like Bobby to retain so he could face AJ or Riddle for the title at Mania. But as my man Marcus points out many times, there are only a small handful of people that WWE deems as important and Lesnar is the only one of those in this match. Pick: Brock Lesnar

Claire Elizabeth: It’s a big shot to call, but I really truly think we’re doing the title unification match at WrestleMania and that means one thing: Brock Lesnar is walking out of the Elimination Chamber as WWE Champion. Pick: Brock Lesnar

Cain A. Knight: Brock Lesnar isn’t getting pinned on two consecutive pay-per-views premium live events before he main events WrestleMania against Reigns. Pick: Brock Lesnar

Stella Cheeks: You know what sucks? Brock Lesnar has been doing incredible work and is truly one of the best things happening in WWE right now and they put him into this title picture that has nothing to do with his feud with Roman and now we’ve been put into a position where we want Brock to lose this match but still be strong in his face off with Roman so he has to win the match making other top tier talent like Big E and Bobby Lashley look like chumps! I’M SO MAD I CAN’T EVEN WRITE A COHERENT SENTENCE. It’s a catch-22 that DID NOT NEED TO HAPPEN. Roman got sick. OK, then pull Brock from the PPV or give him a talking segment or shoot him backstage on a rampage. Don’t put him in a match he has no business being in, let him win and then completely derail your WrestleMania plans! “But we wanted to unify the titles all along!” SHUT UP, NO YOU DIDN’T. You messed up and now you have to make the only logical choice left. YOU IDIOTS! Pick: Brock Lesnar

Marcus Benjamin: Le Sigh. I really don’t like the WWE championship picture at the moment. It feels less like a Rembrandt and more like a kindergartener’s finger-painting. But, like I say to Kyle—and everyone else who will listen—WWE only truly believe a few people are important. One of them is in this match. So, yeah, we all know how this ends. Pick: Brock Lesnar

Elimination Chamber: Alexa Bliss vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop vs. Nikki A.S.H.

Geno Mrosko: I’m going to read way too much into the fact that they set Ripley up to go on that deep run in the Gauntlet match on Raw just to come up short in the end. Sure, Belair won said match, but it was clearly designed to get Ripley over as a big star. Pick: Rhea Ripley

Sean Rueter: She won the title and a dang ESPY at ‘Mania last year, so she needs to be on this year’s show. Revenge against the wrestler who humbled her at SummerSlam is the story that makes sense to make that happen. Pick: Bianca Belair

Kyle Decker: When Becky Lynch prevented Bianca from winning the triple threat to face her at Royal Rumble, it really choreographed that they’re doing the match at Mania instead. Pick: Bianca Belair

Claire Elizabeth: It’s Alexa’s big comeback match and I’d be really surprised if she loses, but on the flip side it’s WWE and sure things never are. But even so, I like her odds enough to pick her here. Pick: Alexa Bliss

Cain A. Knight: I was going to pick Bianca Belair because a WrestleMania match with Lynch has been obvious for months. But now that she has the final entry into the chamber, it’s almost too easy for her, so I’m changing my mind. They can always find another way to add Belair to the WrestleMania match later. Pick: Rhea Ripley

Stella Cheeks: Alexa Bliss needs a big win to erase the last two years in our collective memories and reestablish her as a non-supernatural threat in the women’s division. Pick: Alexa Bliss

Marcus Benjamin: So, here’s my dilemma. I LOVE Bianca. We all know this. But Alexa is making the big comeback here, right? She’s now the story, even though Bianca gets the honor of entering the match last. Decisions, decisions. In the end, I think there's more unfinished business between Becky and Bianca. Pick: Bianca Belair.

Raw women’s championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita

Geno Mrosko: For all Lita’s talk of one more run, she’s falling short. Pick: Becky Lynch

Sean Rueter: See above, and also Lita telling people there’s no plans for her after Elimination Chamber (when she’s not spinning changing her tune on the bread-and-circuses of the whole thing). Pick: Becky Lynch

Kyle Decker: I love Lita and hope they can put on a good one, but there’s no doubt who’s winning this match. Pick: Becky Lynch

Claire Elizabeth: Lita’s called her shot and I both believe she has one more title reign left in her and think WWE are just carny enough to change a women’s title in Saudi Arabia to show “just how far they’ve come” or some such nonsense. Her winning leaves Becky’s Mania match up in the air but hey, three-ways exist for a reason. Pick: Lita

Cain A. Knight: Lita is just here to fill time for Becky because there aren’t many credible challengers currently available. Pick: Becky Lynch

Stella Cheeks: I’m manifesting with Claire. Lita deserves another title reign and WWE loves to pat themselves on the back for doing the bare minimum. Pick: Becky Lynch

Marcus Benjamin: I love Claire’s version of how this goes down. I do not see that happening though. If Lita is saying there are no plans for her post this event, well, I mean, come on. Pick: Becky Lynch

Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville

Geno Mrosko: Rousey has one arm tied behind her back and Sonya Deville almost always gets over on Naomi. I think that says it all. Pick: Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville

Sean Rueter: I had a cousin who used to say, “always bet on a one-armed woman in an ass-kicking contest.” And we used to slap the $#!+ out of him. Pick: Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville

Kyle Decker: Rousey has only been defeated once in WWE. The second time isn’t her return tag match. Pick: Ronda Rousey & Naomi

Claire Elizabeth: Ronda wins her WrestleMania warmup by pinning Deville, Naomi gets to put a button on her feud with Sonya, seems about right. Pick: Naomi & Ronda Rousey

Cain A. Knight: I’m confident that Ronda Rousey can beat Sonya Deville with two arms tied behind her back. Pick: Naomi & Ronda Rousey

Stella Cheeks: The WWE writers hate me personally. I’m ride or die for Naomi and they’ve put me in a position where to cheer for my girl I must also cheer for a whiney TERF who is bad at her job. * shakes fists at sky * Pick: Naomi & Ronda Rousey

Marcus Benjamin: I keep forgetting this is a thing. Ronda isn’t going to Saudi Arabia to lose. Pick: Naomi & Ronda Rousey

SmackDown tag team championship: The Usos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders

Geno Mrosko: No reason to do a title change here. Pick: The Usos

Sean Rueter: Erik & Ivar are one-and-done, Uce. Pick: The Usos

Kyle Decker: Pick: The Usos

Claire Elizabeth: The Bloodline stands strong, and the Usos ain’t losing to no Vikings on a Saudi show, c’mon. Pick: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso)

Cain A. Knight: WWE hasn’t done much to make the Viking Raiders look like they belong in this match. Pick: The Usos

Stella Cheeks: I honestly forget that SmackDown had tag teams other than New Day and The Usos. Pick: The Usos

Marcus Benjamin:

Falls Count Anywhere: Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

Geno Mrosko: The day the laughter dies. Pick: Drew McIntyre

Sean Rueter: Alls I know is, somebody needs to make Happy Corbin sad. Doesn’t matter who, but I’m kind of hoping it’s eventually a babyface Riddick Moss. That could come out of this match, but either way, it won’t be Madcap’s day. Pick: Drew McIntyre

Kyle Decker: Last time, I picked Drew without even thinking about it. The fact they obviously like Moss has me a bit slower on the draw, but in the end, the answer is the same. Pick: Drew McIntyre

Claire Elizabeth: Drew wins, that leads to a desultory Corbin match at Mania for the payday, this is genuinely a solid pro wrestling feud but it’s not very interesting. Pick: Drew McIntyre

Cain A. Knight: WWE has actually booked a match in Saudi Arabia where Drew McIntyre is threatening to do horrible things to another man with a sharp blade because he knows he can get away with it. My goodness. Pick: Drew McIntyre

Stella Cheeks: One of them wears suspenders with no shirt. One of them has a comically large sword. Pick: The one with the sword

Marcus Benjamin: Drew for the win. The real drama is whether or not Madcap Moss and Baron go their separate ways here or later down the road. Pick: Drew McIntyre

Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz

Geno Mrosko: I feel like they’ve been teasing out Rey and Dominik going at it for so long that it’s never going to happen. Then again, if anyone is going to turn them against each other, it’s The Miz. Somehow he’ll do it here. Pick: The Miz

Sean Rueter: These Saudi shows may not be glorified house shows any more, but they still have some house show-y matches on them. That’s the case here. Pick: Rey Mysterio

Kyle Decker: Both the pick directly above me and the one directly below me make a ton of sense. But I’m going to lean towards “Match to make the crowd happy” and think they advance the Mysterios eventual break up later. Pick: Rey Mysterio

Claire Elizabeth: I kind of assume we’re circling back to more Edge business for the A-Lister and a Mysterio/Mysterio feud is an ever-present threat, so... Pick: The Miz

Cain A. Knight: Rey Mysterio is one of the greatest wrestlers of all-time. The Miz is just some guy. That probably means WWE will book Miz to win, but I’m holding out hope for the only outcome I can take seriously. Pick: Rey Mysterio

Stella Cheeks: It seems wild to pick The Miz here but if Rey wins then what? If he loses to The Miz because his big giant son can’t control his impulses, well, then we have a feud on our hands. Pick: The Miz

Marcus Benjamin: Listen, Rey is on the cover of a very important video game for 2K and WWE. That game drops in mere weeks. You really think he’s dropping this match, which uses said video game as a focal point of its existence? Of course you don’t. Pick: Rey Mysterio

That’s how we see the card playing out.

How about you?