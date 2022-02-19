The latest WWE
PPV Premium Live Event, Elimination Chamber, takes place today (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) from The Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah Saudi Arabia, on pay-per-view (PPV), Peacock, and the WWE Network.
You can get full results and coverage of every single match on the card by clicking here. In an effort to avoid bogging down the main live blog thread, comments for that post have been turned off and this will be your spot to talk about the show all throughout the evening.
Reminder: Links to illegal streams are not allowed in this thread.
Quick results:
- Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles vs. Riddle vs. Austin Theory
- Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg
- Becky Lynch vs. Lita
- Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki A.S.H.
- Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville
- The Usos vs. Viking Raiders
- Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss
- The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio
