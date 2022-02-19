WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 results, live streaming match coverage

WWE Elimination Chamber is going down today (Sat., Feb. 19, 2021) from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia starting at 11:00am ET, live on Peacock (in the U.S.) and WWE Network (everywhere else).

WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER QUICK RESULTS

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles vs. Riddle vs. Austin Theory

Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg

Becky Lynch vs. Lita

Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki A.S.H.

Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville

The Usos vs. Viking Raiders

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio

WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER LIVE BLOG & MATCH COVERAGE