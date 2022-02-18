Ronda Rousey will wrestle at Elimination Chamber with one hand tied behind her back

If the idea of a Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville tag team match wasn’t enough to sell you on watching Elimination Chamber tomorrow (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) for the big event taking place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, perhaps the addition of a major stipulation will do the trick!

During this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which featured a contract signing between the two sides, Deville revealed the contract stipulated that Rousey would wrestle the match with one arm tied behind her back. This came about thanks to Ronda claiming she could beat Deville in such a state.

In response to this, Rousey simply said:

“Sonya, with no hands I will still tap dance on your forehead. One hand is plenty enough.”

Which, yeah, that’s a pretty badass thing to say. It’s probably going to happen too, considering Rousey is next in line to challenge Flair for her title at WrestleMania 38 and why would she do anything but look good en route to that bout?

More interested in the tag match at Elimination Chamber now?