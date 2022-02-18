WWE SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives on tape tonight (Feb. 18, 2022) with a show emanating from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, featuring the final build to the upcoming Elimination Chamber event scheduled for tomorrow in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Advertised for tonight: There will be a WWE Elimination Chamber Contract Signing between the teams of Ronda Rousey & Naomi and Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville.

Elsewhere on the card: Roman Reigns has a face-to-face confrontation with Goldberg, and Shinsuke Nakamura will defend the Intercontinental title against Sami Zayn.

This show was taped last week, and you can read the spoilers here.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Going forward, there will be no ban on GIFs or images in the live blog threads. Feel free to post as you wish.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR FEB. 18