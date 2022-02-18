SmackDown Tag Team championship match

The Bloodline haven’t had to take losses to build up Roman Reigns’ latest challenger in the build-up to this weekend’s show. They have a chance to show out against Viking Raiders.

The Road to Elimination Chamber

A month ago, Erik & Ivar won a 4way #1 contender’s match on SmackDown.

At the time, Jimmy & Jey were helping Big Uce get ready for his Royal Rumble showdown with Seth Rollins (meaning they were losing to Rollins & Kevin Owens on television). It allowed them to add some more time to their longest-ever run with the blue brand tag straps, but it didn’t add much heat to this match.

WWE’s tried to address that this month, and things have gone the Usos way so far — including when they jumped the Raiders back stage and stole their headgear last week. So far, we haven’t been given much of a reason to thing Jimmy & Jey aren’t right when they say the Viking duo will be one-and-done.

What to watch for

Even if this is the one-event program it appears to be, it’s still another opportunity for the twins to remind the world exactly who they are. The Raiders are former NXT & Raw Tag champs, and talented wrestlers sports entertainers who can do things men their size shouldn’t be able to do.

It’s not like we didn’t just get a similar reminder with the Usos latest battles with New Day, but those two teams have been delivering classics for so long we just expect them at this point. A banger with Erik & Ivar could be something that stands out on their resume, which would be good before they likely go back to standing behind Roman and taking F5s for the next month.

