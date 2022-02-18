Singles match

Two big names with no clear path... let them fight.

The Road to Elimination Chamber

Royal Rumble saw the end of Miz & Maryse’s feud with Edge & Beth Phoenix. It also seemed like it would like it would an important part of the (reaaalllly drawn out) story of Dominik Mysterio outgrowing his dad’s tutelage. But in one of many bizarre elements of a lackluster main event, Dom never even shared the ring with his dad in the Rumble.

It left us with two former WWE champions starting the road to WrestleMania 38 with pretty clean slates. Putting them in opposition to one another was relatively easy. Miz is the consummate heel, and Rey the prototypical babyface. The A-Lister got jealous that Mysterio was tapped as the WWE 2K22 cover star, and in between trading wins with Dominik, he made it personal during an edition of Miz TV...

Miz would follow that up by costing the Mysterios a match against Raw Tag Team champions Alpha Academy. Angry to have missed out on a potential beat-the-champs-and-get-a-title-shot, Rey now wants to make Maryse’s man pay in Saudi Arabia.

What to watch for

It seems unlikely Mrs. Mizanin will make the trip, and if she does, she won’t be ringside in one of those fetching pleather pantsuits she’s been rocking lately. So if Mike’s going to get off the PPV Premium Live Event schneid (he hasn’t one at one since cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase on Drew McIntyre at Elimination Chamber 2021), he’s going to have to pit the Mysterios against one another.

Questioning whether Rey is really the Papí is a tired trick, but it still seems to get under the legendary luchador’s skin. And really, we’ve reached a point where the most interesting thing the Mysterios can do is feud with one another. Dom’s spent a year-and-a-half by his dad’s side. Let’s see what the kid can do on his own.

WWE may not do it. This could just be a filler match to give the Saudi crowd a chance to cheer Rey, and jeer Miz. If they don’t, though, I’m not sure what any of these guys will be doing in Texas next month.

Stick with Cageside this weekend and we'll let you know what happens.