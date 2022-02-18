WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 full match previews: Reigns vs. Goldberg, Lynch vs. Lita, Lesnar, Rousey, more!

For the first time, WWE is taking their Elimination Chamber PPV premium live event to Saudi Arabia.

The last major stop on the Road to WrestleMania 38 comes our way via Peacock (in the U.S.) and WWE Network (everywhere else) on Sat., Feb. 19 at noon ET from the Jeddah Super Dome.

Events in Saudi aren’t just glorified house shows any more, and this one will determine who carries the WWE title into ‘Mania by putting current champ Bobby Lashley in a Chamber match with Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Riddle & Austin Theory. We’ll also see Roman Reigns defend the Universal championship against Goldberg, while Becky Lynch puts her Raw Women’s title on the line against another legend in Lita.

A Women’s Chamber match will determine who challenges for the winner of Lynch/Lita, and features Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Doudrop & Liv Morgan. That’s one of three women’s bouts on the card, after Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville was added. We’ll also get a SmackDown Tag title match, Drew McIntyre & Madcap Moss in a Falls Count Anywhere affair, and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio!

