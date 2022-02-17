WWE 2K22 gives you the chance to make better decisions than the McMahons

The WWE 2K22 video game launches next month. There’s a lot of pressure on the developers to at 2K to deliver a quality product that will erase the stench of the glitch-filled disaster known as WWE 2K20.

To that end, here’s a Stephanie McMahon narrated trailer offering a surface level look into the WWE 2K22’s exciting new MyGM mode:

Stephanie says the new mode allows you to pick among several WWE general managers such as Adam Pearce, Sonya Deville, or McMahon herself, and create a better show than your rival GMs. In order to do so, you’ll have to navigate the murky waters of WWE drafts, free agent signings, budget management, roster construction, booking matches and rivalries, and creating premium live events (yes, she uses that phrase in the trailer).

For what it’s worth, Shane McMahon is pictured as a fourth general manager in the game footage shown, but Stephanie excludes his name and simply says “and more” while running down the list of possible GMs you can play as. You also have the freedom to create a custom general manager if you aren’t thrilled with the standard choices.

If you want a deeper dive into how MyGM mode works, you can check out 2K’s longer Ringside Report video, where the following topics are discussed:

General Manager and brand selections, impacting gameplay throughout the mode with power-ups and distinct interactions Drafting a balanced roster, including custom Superstars, while managing budget to later sign free agents, enhancement talent and Legends Match booking and show logistics, allowing players to choose various match types, arena locations, production elements and more Power Cards and Commissioner Goals, providing gameplay boosts and guidance should players choose to follow it, or not Simulate, play, or enter Spectate Mode throughout booked matches, running the show in real time, controlling camera angles, and striving for a five-star match, summed up in a Match Report with tips for improvement

WWE 2K22 will be available on either March 8 or March 11, 2022, depending on which version of the game you purchase. Are you looking forward to stepping into the shoes of WWE management and seeing how you fare against the competition if you book a bunch of rematches with bad finishes each week on your show?