NXT viewers found the show on SyFy for Vengeance Day

The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Feb. 15) episode of NXT. Like last week’s, this one was bumped to SyFy due to USA’s coverage of the Winter Olympics. Unlike Feb. 8, viewers had more notice about the change. Seeing as this was a Vengeance Day-themed show with three title matches and a tournament final, they also had more incentive to seek this episode out.

And they did.

According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT had 525K viewers, and scored a .11 rating among 18-49 year olds. Those are whopping 31% and 57% improvements over the week before, and generally in line with the kind of numbers we’d expected to see with the move to SyFy. They’re nearly identical to what NXT 1.0 did when the Tokyo Games bumped the show last summer (although those were pre-taped and the past two weeks have been live, so it’s not a one-to-one comparison).

Olympics coverage did dominate on the night, with an audience of 9.7 million and a demo rating of 1.75 in primetime on NBC & USA. College basketball topped the cable ratings, where NXT finished 48th among originals.

The paint splatter-brand will attempt to build on these next Tuesday when they’re back on USA with a Dolph Ziggler match, and the start of the women’s Dusty Classic. Until then, hre’s our usual look at NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since they moved to Tuesdays after WrestleMania 37.

