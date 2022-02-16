Former ROH talent debuted with a new WWE name on new NXT show

WWE has finally put 205 Live out of its misery. The company’s announced that it is rebranding the show — which had essentially become AEW Dark-meets-WWE Velocity even before NXT phased out the cruiserweight division it was created to showcase — as NXT Level Up.

But that’s not all! At the first Level Up taping, which took place at the Performance Center last night Feb. 15) before Vengeance Day, a former Ring of Honor host, interviewer, and wrestler made her WWE debut.

In ROH, she was known as Quinn McKay. In WWE, she’s Kelly Kincaid.

New WWE announcer Kelly Kincaid pic.twitter.com/MDUY57csXr — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) February 16, 2022

McKay (real name Kelly Verbil) started wrestling on the independents in 2018, then joined ROH a year later. She mostly hosted online videos and worked as a backstage interviewer, but did occasionally wrestle. During the Maria Kanellis-Bennett reboot of the Sinclair Broadcasting-owned company’s women’s division, McKay was involved in a storyline rivalry with Angelina Love. That led to her earning a spot in the Women’s championship tournament, where she lost in the quarterfinals to eventual winner Rok-C.

Nothing official on what she’ll be doing as Kelly Kincaid at the Performance Center, but based on last night’s taping it looks like she’ll be joining Alicia Taylor and McKenzie Mitchell and getting back into her out-of-ring roles on Team NXT.

We’ll start to find out when NXT: Level Up replaces 205 Live on the WWE Network/Peacock schedul this Friday (Feb. 18) at 10pm ET. We already know one of her old ROH co-workers is fired up!