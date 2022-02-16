Report: Another ‘Austin-level surprise’ set for WrestleMania 38

The news we passed along Monday night — that Stone Cold Steve Austin could be coming back at WrestleMania 38 for his first match since 2003 — seemed like it would be pretty hard to top. Then Cody Rhodes left AEW... but that’s a whole ‘nother story.

Now we’re hearing that WWE has another surprise up their sleeve for their big shows April 2-3 in Arlington, Texas. Dave Meltzer’s report for Wrestling Observer Radio didn’t include who that surprise will be, just that it’s “Austin-level”. For Meltzer, the guys at that level are names like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Cena, Undertaker, Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair.

Cena’s said his schedule probably won’t allow him to make it to AT&T Stadium for this year’s Showcase of the Immortals, but he’s vowed to be back in WWE at some point in the future. All indications we’ve had lately about Rock point toward next year’s ‘Mania for a showdown with his cousin Roman Reigns in Southern California’s SoFi Stadium, but maybe he shows up after Reigns deals with Brock Lesnar to start a year long build to WrestleMania 39, a la his “Once in a Lifetime” bout with Cena a decade ago?

Hogan and Flair contributions to the business are undeniable, and they still have plenty of supporters. But they also come with a lot of baggage, and the Hulkster’s involvement in last year’s ‘Mania got a mixed reaction from the crowd in Florida. Taker is supposedly retired, but he’s always said that could change with a call from Vince McMahon.

Are their “Austin-level” guys Dave & I are forgetting?

Let us know your answer to that, and how you feel about another big name from the past joining a probable Stone Cold vs. Kevin Owens match on the card for WrestleMania 38, in the comments below.