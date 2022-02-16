 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The field for the women’s Dusty Cup took shape at Vengeance Day

By Sean Rueter
Last night’s episode of NXT told us which men’s tag team would have their name etched on the Dusty Cup this year (The Creeds). It also spent a lot of time lining up teams for the second-ever women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Tournament. Which is good, because that starts next Tuesday (Feb. 22).

Raquel González & Cora Jade are training hard, and we’ve already seen them trade verbal jabs with Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon. Kay Lee Ray & Io Shirai are doing team-building exercises. Two teams will balance romance angles with their quest for the Cup, but Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter seem to be much more focused than Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta. Amari Miller told Wendy Choo she already has a partner, so Wendy is trying to recruit Dakota Kai to the Choo Crew. Meanwhile, Legado Del Fantasma’s Elektra Lopez says she doesn’t even need a partner.

That leaves us with some question marks, but a pretty good idea of the eight-team field.

Watch it all take shape, along with the rest of the highlights from the Vengeance Day edition of NXT on Feb. 15:

  • Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo – Weaponized Steel Cage Match
  • Raquel Gonzalez gets Cora Jade ready for the Dusty Classic
  • Hartwell & Pirotta vs. Toxic Attraction – NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Match
  • Wendy Choo searches for a Dusty Classic tag team partner
  • Brooks Jensen discusses his Valentine’s Day date with Josh Briggs
  • Grayson Waller calls for the arrest of LA Knight
  • Tommaso Ciampa will protect NXT from outsiders
  • Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Hayes – NXT North American Championship Match
  • Kay Lee Ray shows Io Shirai how to rage
  • MSK vs. The Creed Brothers – Dusty Classic Finals
  • Nikkita Lyons is ready to roar on NXT 2.0
  • Solo Sikoa objects to claims from Gunther and Imperium
  • Dolph Ziggler claims he is on his way to becoming the next NXT Champion
  • Bron Breakker vs. Santos Escobar – NXT Championship Match
  • LA Knight has got something for Grayson Waller next week (online exclusive)
  • Diamond Mine celebrates The Creed Brothers’ Dusty Cup victory (online exclusive)
  • Dolph Ziggler claims he’ll take Tommaso Ciampa out of his way (online exclusive)
  • La Madrina says she doesn’t need a partner for Dusty Classic (online exclusive)

For complete results and the live blog for Vengeance Day, click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.

