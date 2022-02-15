WWE’s new show, NXT Level Up, debuts Friday on Peacock

It was just days ago that there was talk that a new trademark from WWE represented a new show that would replace 205 Live. With the cruiserweight title being merged with the North American championship, and the spirit of the entire cruiserweight division long gone, it makes sense for WWE to make the change.

Sure enough, a commercial ran during NXT “Vengeance Day” noting that the new show, called Level Up, would debut this coming Fri., Feb. 18, 2022, at 10 pm ET on Peacock.

Here’s the description for the show:

Catch some of WWE’s brightest young talent as they look to begin their climb to the top of NXT 2.0 as WWE’s groundbreaking new show, NXT Level Up, debuts this Friday night at 10/9 C.

PW Insider reports they taped for this before NXT 2.0 this week.

Meanwhile, Adam Pearce took to Twitter with a quiet tribute to 205 Live and its history: