This week’s episode of NXT 2.0 was a special show, “Vengeance Day,” and featured Bron Breakker defending the NXT championship against Santos Escobar in the main event. The young champ held off all of Legado del Fantasma to retain his title in what was a decent enough match.

The roof didn’t blow off until Breakker managed to kick out after Dolph Ziggler showed up to hit a Superkick while the referee was distracted.

Tommaso Ciampa showed up in time to get Ziggler the hell out of there, clearing the way for Breakker to make his comeback and put Escobar down.

To that end, challengers are lining up for the champ.

Ciampa wants another shot while Ziggler has promised he will win that title. Those two are scheduled for a singles match next week, seemingly paving the way to one of them getting the next title shot.

Meanwhile, GUNTHER declared earlier in the evening his intention to turn his focus to the NXT title. Solo Sikoa will be getting in the way of that for now, but the declaration has been made nonetheless.