The Creed Brothers win 2022 Dusty Classic

MSK, who won the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and were looking to not just repeat but become the first ever two time winners, went through Jacket Time and Edris Enofé & Malik Blade to make it to the Final of the 2022 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

The Creed Brothers went through Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs before taking out the Grizzled Young Veterans to reach that same Final.

The two met at tonight’s (Tues., Feb. 15, 2022) NXT 2.0 “Vengeance Day” event in Orlando to decide who would take home this year’s trophy and a future shot at the NXT tag team titles.

The Creed Brothers looked strong early before MSK came storming back. They threw the kitchen sink at Julius and Brutus but the big boys kept coming back. Finally, Julius went off, including punching himself in the face to get hyped, and finished it with a clothesline.

Diamond Mine is forever after all, huh?