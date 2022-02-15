Cody Rhodes to WWE seems more a question of ‘when’ than ‘if’

The “Cody and Brandi Rhodes leave AEW” story alone is a bombshell not many were expecting. Adding on that Cody is expected to return to WWE — the company he was with for a decade before requesting his release due to creative frustration, then rose to fame partly by using it as a foil — is mindblowing.

But that’s where we are, with most of the follow-up reports after this morning’s confirmation of the Rhodes’ departure focused as much on Cody’s return to WWE as his exit from AEW.

This from Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer is a good example:

“The Cody/Brandi split with AEW happened yesterday. The two sides didn’t come to terms on a new deal after six weeks. There is a lot more to read into this... but he could legally be on WWE TV at any time.”

But it’s not the only one:

Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian wrote that he “can confirm that Cody’s camp has been in contact with WWE officials.”

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp tweeted that “word inside the wrestling world is that Cody Rhodes could be leaving AEW and joining WWE. Regardless of his intent, we’re told to expect an announcement soon.”

A WrestleVotes’ source “fully anticipates WWE coming to an agreement with Cody Rhodes.”

This week’s SmackDown is pre-taped since the roster will be in transit to Saudi Arabia for Saturday’s Elimination Chamber show. Debuting a returning Rhodes there would be... bizarre. But it’s a never say never business, as this story has once again confirmed for us.

A lot of fans are scratching their heads as to why Cody would return to the company that put his dad in polka dots, and him in star make-up & spandex. We probably won’t know for sure until he speaks it on one day after his career is over, but an announcement and how he’s booked for WrestleMania 38 could tell us a lot.

Doesn’t sound like we’ll have to wait long to start that discussion. It seems we could get those things any day now.