Miz’s quest for respect leads to a match with Rey Mysterio in Saudi Arabia

Since his feud with Edge wrapped up at Royal Rumble, The Miz has turned his attention to WWE 2K22 cover star Rey Mysterio. The A-Lister thinks that honor should have gone to him, and it’s spawned a rivalry that’s involved Miz trading wins with Rey’s son Dominik, and costing the Mysterios a match against Raw Tag champs Alpha Academy.

Now it’s led Rey vs. Miz to being the eighth match booked for Elimination Chamber in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this Saturday (Feb. 19).

Here’s an updated look at the card: