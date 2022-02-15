Miz’s quest for respect leads to a match with Rey Mysterio in Saudi Arabia

Since his feud with Edge wrapped up at Royal Rumble, The Miz has turned his attention to WWE 2K22 cover star Rey Mysterio. The A-Lister thinks that honor should have gone to him, and it’s spawned a rivalry that’s involved Miz trading wins with Rey’s son Dominik, and costing the Mysterios a match against Raw Tag champs Alpha Academy.
Now it’s led Rey vs. Miz to being the eighth match booked for Elimination Chamber in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this Saturday (Feb. 19).
EXCLUSIVE: @reymysterio is ready to shut @mikethemiz up at #WWEChamber this Saturday!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/YiKkesaW7l— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2022
Here’s an updated look at the card:
- Bobby Lashley (c), Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Riddle, and Austin Theory in an Elimination Chamber match for the WWE championship
- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Goldberg for the Universal title
- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita for the Raw Women’s championship
- Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H, and Alexa Bliss in an Elimination Chamber match for a Raw Women’s title match at WrestleMania 38
- Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville vs. Ronda Rousey & Naomi
- The Usos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders for the SmackDown Tag titles
- Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz
- Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss in a Falls Count Anywhere match
