Tommaso Ciampa came to Raw to beef with Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler showed up on NXT 2.0 last week to confront Bron Breakker over his frequent clout chasing on social media, or so Ziggler called it, and to establish that, hey, he’s willing to work a Tuesday night to take the NXT championship for himself. He’s never done it before, after all.

Breakker’s sometimes tag partner, Tommaso Ciampa, quickly hit the scene to assist his boy and that resulted in a big brawl to the back. If there were any questions about whether or not that would continue and/or go anywhere, they were answered when Ciampa showed up on Monday Night Raw this week:

Later, Ziggler was interviewed and said:

“Apparently I now work Tuesdays. Fine by me. I went to NXT to see how the champ… if he could hang with me, if he could go. I got the itch, I got the bug, I wanted to go. Ciampa got in my way. I would like to say it’s not personal but you know what? Now, possibly, just maybe, getting in my way has made it a little personal. So, I am going to win the NXT championship at some point. If Ciampa has to be in my way and I gotta go through him, I’ll do so. Ciampa, you will always be NXT’s Ciampa. Me? I’m going to be NXT champion. See you out there, kid.”

Hey, isn’t NXT “Vengeance Day” later on this evening?

