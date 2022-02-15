WWE NXT Vengeance Day results, live blog (Feb. 15, 2022): Breakker vs. Escobar

Here's a place to check results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8PM Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Check out our Tuesday morning preview post to get caught up on what's been happening, and what we expect this week.

Advertised for tonight from the WWE Performance Center: Bron Breakker defends his NXT championship against Santos Escobar, Cameron Grimes goes after Carmelo Hayes’ North American title, and Women’s Tag champs Toxic Attraction try to fend off a challenge from Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta. Plus, MSK and The Creeds face off with the Dusty Cup on the line, Pete Dunne & Tony D’Angelo step into a steel cage to settle their score, and more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA. A running record of everything that happens will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

WWE NXT VENGEANCE DAY RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR FEB. 15