Alexa Bliss added to Elimination Chamber

During this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Rhea Ripley ran a Gauntlet match but came up just short when Bianca Belair entered as her final obstacle. The victory gave Belair a big advantage in the Elimination Chamber match at the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event this Sat., Feb. 19, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia — she’ll enter the match last.

When that match happened, we still didn’t know who the sixth wrestler in the match would be.

Now we do.

A freshly cured Alexa Bliss!

The spirit of Lilly lives on ... and @AlexaBliss_WWE knows what her next chapter is.



She's the final entrant in this Saturday's #EliminationChamber Match! #WWERaw #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/zE8N54mPyW — WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2022

Bliss has been doing therapy sessions to get over the loss of her beloved doll, Lilly, late last year. That therapy apparently paid dividends, as you can see in the above video, with the doctor declaring her “cured” and promising she would have a fruitful life and career — assuming she keeps Lilly by her side at all times.

Right.

Her first match back will be in a structure that is evil by design, but, hey, who needs worry about such things?

See you Saturday!