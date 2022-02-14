WWE reportedly wants Stone Cold Steve Austin match at WrestleMania 38

According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE has “made an overture” to get Stone Cold Steve Austin to return for a match at the upcoming WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view on April in Dallas, Texas. He’s been the lead face on advertisements and commercials for the show for a while now, and when Shane McMahon was let go by the company that left a gap on the card that Vince McMahon allegedly wanted to fill with a huge attraction match.

That attraction match may very well be Austin vs. Kevin Owens.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline tweeted to say the match has indeed been discussed for the big show. It would make sense with the direction Owens has gone on television within the past two weeks, as he’s been attacking Texas and talking down about anyone who lives and/or comes from there.

That would, of course, include a certain Texas Rattlesnake.

It makes sense in a number of other ways, like how Austin has been such a big influence on Owens’ career — famously telling him to run his mouth more and Owens taking that as far as he could go with it — all the way up to Owens using the Stunner as a finisher.

Of course, Stone Cold, while he may have flirted with the idea of wrestling one more match in the past, has long been content with his outside endeavors. He hasn’t wrestled since 2003 and just turned 57 years old a couple months ago.

Still, Vince McMahon often gets what Vince McMahon wants.

Stay tuned.