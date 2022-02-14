Bianca Belair wins Gauntlet to enter Elimination Chamber last

With just days remaining until WWE heads to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for its Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, we still don’t know (update: now we know!) who the sixth woman will be in the Elimination Chamber match to determine who will challenge for the Raw women’s championship at WrestleMania 38 come April in Dallas.

We do, however, know who will be released from their pod last.

That’s because WWE booked a Gauntlet match on Monday Night Raw this week in Indianapolis featuring all the already announced participants with the winner earning last entry into the match. It’s quite the advantage but one that would be earned.

Bianca Belair is who earned it.

Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. started the match, with Ripley taking her out. Then, Liv Morgan came out and she, too, fell to Ripley. Next out was Doudrop, and she met the same fate as the others. That left only Bianca Belair, who hit the Kiss of Death to pin an exhausted Ripley to win the match.

There was a nice display of respect between the two after, at least.

Either way, that felt like a big push for Ripley as much as Belair.