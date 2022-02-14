SmackDown takes bronze against Olympics as Rampage has its lowest rating of 2022

The ratings are in for Feb. 11. For the second straight week, the pro wrestling shows were up against the Winter Olympics. And for the second straight week, results were somewhat mixed.

SmackDown no sold the competition. The 2.231 million viewers was almost 4% better than the Friday before. The .55 rating among 18-49 year olds was ~8% better than Feb. 4. It was the third best number on the night, behind NBC’s coverage of the Games at 8.6 million viewers and 1.57 demo rating, and Jeopardy! National College Championship on ABC, which got a .56 rating.

Over on cable, Rampage was up and down. The audience grew slightly; the 549K viewers was 1.67% better than week prior. The .19 with 18-49 year olds was a 5% week-to-week decline, and the lowest number the show’s had this year. It finished 10th among cable originals on the night, which included Olympics coverage on USA.

The Games will be wrapping up this Friday, but they’ll still be on as SmackDown runs a pre-taped episode before Elimination Chamber, and Rampage moves up to the 7pm ET timeslot due to TNT’s coverage of the NBA All-Star Game.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily