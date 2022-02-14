WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Feb. 14, 2022) from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Elimination Chamber event scheduled for later this week in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Advertised for tonight: Lita is back again although WWE isn’t saying exactly what she’s here to do. The same can be said of Brock Lesnar, who will have something to say about being in the WWE title Elimination Chamber match. Elsewhere, AJ Styles will challenge Damian Priest for the United States championship while Riddle & Randy Orton are throwing an RK-Broga party to celebrate become top contenders to the Raw tag team titles. All that and more!

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR FEB. 14