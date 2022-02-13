The NFL had The Rock cut a promo to start the Super Bowl

After all the pomp and circumstance leading into kickoff at Super Bowl LVI tonight (Sun., Feb. 13, 2022) in Los Angeles, the Cincinnati Bengals won the coin toss and elected to defer. That meant the Los Angeles Rams would receive the opening kick and begin the game on offense.

Before getting to all that, the NFL sent out The Rock to cut a promo. Hey, it’s what he’s best at, right?

Sure, it wasn’t the kind of promo we’re used to and instead was simply introducing both teams as they stood on the field waiting to get rocking and rolling. But it was still something else seeing “The Great One” dressed to the nines with a microphone in hand, the most electrifying man in sports and entertainment being just that in front of an audience like this one more time.

There really is nothing like it.

We’ll have to wait a while until The Rock is back doing that in a WWE ring, but this will do for now.