Brock Lesnar favored to win WWE title at Elimination Chamber

The folks at BetOnline passed along odds for the upcoming Elimination Chamber event scheduled for this coming Sat., Feb. 19, 2022, in Saudi Arabia. Perhaps not surprisingly, Brock Lesnar is the favorite to win the WWE championship:

WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match Winner Brock Lesnar 1/1 Bobby Lashley (c) 3/2 Seth Rollins 5/2 AJ Styles 6/1 Riddle 7/1 Austin Theory 25/1 WWE Universal Championship Match Winner Roman Reigns (c) -1250 (2/25) Goldberg +550 (11/2) WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match Winner Becky Lynch (c) -1500 (1/15) Lita +575 (23/4) WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Winner The Usos (c) -400 (1/4) The Viking Raiders +250 (5/2) Singles Match Winner Drew McIntyre -600 (1/6) Madcap Moss +350 (7/2)

Those are some heavy favorites for the other matches, which more or less showcases the nature of the shows WWE tends to show up to Saudi with.

Having said that, a Lesnar win would set up a title vs. title match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 and make for a monster main event match-up. All things considered, it’s probably the best idea to close out night two.

Right?