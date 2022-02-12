The Rock’s emotional Black History Month tribute to his late father

As part of their Black History Month efforts. WWE premiered this tribute to Hall of Famer Soulman Rocky Johnson during the Feb. 11 SmackDown broadcast on FOX. Even without the on-screen prompts, you’ll recognize the narrator’s voice as that of his son, Dwayne The Rock Johnson.

It’s the usual well done piece of business on WWE, about an important person in the history of the business. It also features a child talking about a parent they can no longer talk to, and hits much harder for that. Rocky Johnson died in January of 2020.

“Dewey” has been reflecting on the experience of narrating his dad’s tribute on Twitter:

This one makes me emotional, but man I’m smiling with goosebumps of gratitude, mana and pride. My dad, Rocky “Soulman” Johnson was a trailblazer and became the first black WWE tag team champions w/Tony Atlas. Thank you dad. I will forever be proud of who and what I am. I love u.