WWE announces spoiler from SmackDown tapings

With the roster traveling to Saudi Arabia next Friday, WWE taped that night’s SmackDown in advance. Spoilers are out there for the show that will air on Feb. 18 (including right here), but one result from the show is already news.

Not wanting sites like us to get all that sweet, sweet spoiler traffic, the company’s website has a story up about the title change that took place at the taping in New Orleans. And since there was only one championship match booked for the show, it’s pretty easy to figure out what they’re talking about from the headline alone. The article itself spells it all out though.

During a special SmackDown taping on Feb. 11, Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to capture the Intercontinental Championship. Tune in to SmackDown next Friday at 8/7 C on FOX to see how The Master Strategist emerged victorious in the hard-fought battle for the gold!

That last sentence is key, as spoiling things like title changes has traditionally been a boon for ratings — people will watch to see how/why the noteworthy thing occurs.

Is finding out more about how Sami Zayn’s third Intercontinental title reign starts an incentive for you to check out next Friday’s pre-taped SmackDown?