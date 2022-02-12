Madcap Moss has a nasty shiner, might get stabbed at Elimination Chamber

Poor Madcap Moss. He just wants to tell dad jokes and wait for the push Paul Heyman’s praise hopefully heralds. But he keeps getting hung out to dry by his “friend” Happy Corbin, and his ass kicked by Drew McIntyre.

Or to be more accurate, his face kicked by Drew McIntyre. That’s how Moss got a prodigious black eye. And when he tried to use that totally legitimate injury to get out of his match against the King of Claymore Country next weekend in Saudi Arabia, he was told that’s now been turned into a Falls Count Anywhere match — a no disqualifications stipulation which has McIntyre threatening to impale him with a sword.

Sheesh. Poor fella.

Oh well.

Here are the highlights from the Feb. 11 SmackDown:

Mr. McMahon shuts down Sonya Deville

Big E & Kofi Kingston vs. “The Lethal Lovers” Los Lotharios

The Usos and Drew McIntyre engage their Elimination Chamber opponents

Roman Reigns vows to “Goldberg” Goldberg at WWE Elimination Chamber

Aliyah vs. Natalya - Dungeon-Style Match

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson honors his father Rocky Johnson as part of Black History Month

Sami Zayn attacks Shinsuke Nakamura on the “In-Zayn Podcast”

Cesaro vs. Happy Corbin

Goldberg looks to destroy Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber

Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair - SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rousey could beat Deville with one hand tied behind her back (online exclusive)

