WWE stayed at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans after the Feb. 11 SmackDown went off the air in order to tape the Feb. 18 episode. WWE needed to get this show in the can due to their travel schedule for Saudi Arabia next week.

Here’s what went down on the go-home show for Elimination Chamber, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline:

The first segment taped was Goldberg’s face-to-face confrontation with Roman Reigns. Goldberg did his full-length entrance from the locker room, but it didn’t lead to any violence. Both men exchanged verbal shots at each other, and that was it.

Ricochet defeated Sheamus in a one-on-one match.

Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to become the new Intercontinental champion.

Ivar beat Jimmy Uso in a singles match.

Drew McIntyre, Happy Corbin, and Madcap Moss had a talking segment.

The main event segment was a contract signing for the Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville tag match at Elimination Chamber. After tense words, Rousey threw the SmackDown women’s title at Flair, leading to a brawl between all four women. The table was flipped over and the babyfaces stood tall.

Do these results get you more excited to check out the Feb. 18 episode of SmackDown, Cagesiders?