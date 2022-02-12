The 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match lasted 59 minutes and 42 seconds (59m 42s).

This text graphic provides time stamps for each superstar’s arrival and exit from the match, as well as showing who the longest lasting superstars were as the match progressed.

For comparison's sake, here are other versions of this graphic for Royal Rumble matches from 1988, 1992, 2003, 2007, 2009, and 2013.

Survival Times

The survival time for a superstar is the time that lapses between the point when she steps foot into the ring and the time that her feet hit the floor to signal elimination. This does not include the time it takes for a superstar to make her way from the entrance ramp down to the actual ring.

The average superstar survival time for the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match was 12m 32s and the median survival time was 9m 12s. The median value is less influenced by outliers at either extreme.

Here is the full list of survival times for all 30 superstars:

47m 30s: Bianca Belair

37m 20s: Liv Morgan

36m 17s: Natalya

31m 25s: Charlotte Flair

30m 58s: Rhea Ripley

22m 51s: Aliyah

20m 50s: Michelle McCool

19m 20s: Brie Bella

17m 26s: Zelina Vega

16m 41s: Tamina

12m 13s: Nikki A.S.H.

11m 40s: Mickie James

10m 21s: Lita

10m 17s: Ronda Rousey

9m 44s: Sasha Banks

8m 40s: Nikki Bella

7m 18s: Naomi

6m 30s: Alicia Fox

5m 31s: Shayna Baszler

2m 56s: Shotzi

2m 13s: Dana Brooke

2m 00s: Sonya Deville

1m 05s: Kelly Kelly

0m 53s: Melina

0m 52s: Cameron

0m 52s: Summer Rae

0m 50s: Carmella

0m 43s: Sarah Logan

0m 25s: Ivory

0m 20s: Mighty Molly

Every listed time should be viewed with a margin of error of about two seconds or so.

All of the survival times listed on WWE’s web site fall within two seconds of the above times.

Sonya Deville sat at the commentary table for a few minutes before entering the match. Her time at the commentary table did not count as part of her survival time.

There was about a two second delay between the time when Charlotte Flair’s feet hit the floor to signal her elimination and when the bell rang to officially end the match. I added these two seconds onto Ronda Rousey’s survival time.

14 different women lasted at least 10 minutes, and 11 different women failed to survive for three minutes. The only five entrants to fall between those survival times were Sasha Banks, Nikki Bella, Naomi, Alicia Fox, and Shayna Baszler.

Eight of the 30 entrants were gone in less than 70 seconds. Carmella is the only active roster member from that group of women. Even so, Carmella lasted a few seconds longer this year than she did last year.

Michelle McCool lasted the longest out of all the special appearances, ranking 7th overall on the above list.

Aliyah finished with the 6th longest survival time. She lasted longer than Sasha Banks and Naomi combined.

Brie carried more of the load for the Bella Twins. Her survival time was 10+ minutes longer than Nikki’s.

Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James had one of the better showings of the match, lasting 11m 40s, but her survival time was no match for 24/7 title chaser Tamina (16m 41s).

Five women survived for more than 30 minutes, whereas zero men pulled off that feat in their match on the same card.

Bianca Belair was the Iron Woman for the third consecutive year.

Ronda Rousey’s survival time of 10m 17s is the shortest ever for the winner of a women’s Royal Rumble match.

You can find information on the elimination order here.

Entrance Times

Here are the entrance times for each superstar involved. This is the amount of time that passed between an entrance buzzer going off and when the superstar finally stepped foot into the actual ring. The first two entrants (Banks, Melina) are excluded because their entrances took place prior to the start of the match.

4m 47s: Sonya Deville

2m 45s: Carmella

1m 08s: Charlotte Flair

0m 51s: Mighty Molly

0m 50s: Ivory

0m 49s: Rhea Ripley

0m 43s: Tamina

0m 42s: Mickie, Rousey

0m 40s: Cameron

0m 38s: Kelly Kelly

0m 34s: Zelina Vega

0m 33s: Lita

0m 30s: Natalya

0m 29s: Brooke, Naomi, Fox

0m 26s: Nikki A.S.H.

0m 25s: Nikki Bella

0m 24s: Belair, Logan, Shotzi

0m 19s: Brie Bella

0m 18s: Summer Rae

0m 17s: Shayna Baszler

0m 16s: Michelle McCool

0m 15s: Aliyah, Morgan

The way I record this data is that the entrance time for a superstar ends when their survival time begins.

The median entrance time for the women’s Royal Rumble match was 29.5 seconds. That would be about 33% of an actual 90 second waiting period.

The entrance times for Carmella and Sonya Deville include every second they spent around the commentary desk before entering the ring.

Mighty Molly’s time includes Nikki A.S.H. ambushing her towards the end of her entrance.

Ivory’s entrance was longer than most because she walked to the ring with a microphone scolding the women in the ring with her Right to Censor persona.

Follow the Buzzers

WWE stated there would be 90-second waiting intervals between each entrant in the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match. How well did WWE stick to that claim? Here are the waiting times between all 28 buzzers, in chronological order:

1m 30s: Buzzer 1 - Tamina

1m 56s: Buzzer 2 - Kelly Kelly

1m 59s: Buzzer 3 - Aliyah

1m 32s: Buzzer 4 - Liv Morgan

1m 42s: Buzzer 5 - Zelina Vega

1m 51s: Buzzer 6 - Bianca Belair

1m 46s: Buzzer 7 - Dana Brooke

1m 46s: Buzzer 8 - Michelle McCool

1m 43s: Buzzer 9 - Sonya Deville

1m 55s: Buzzer 10 - Natalya

1m 50s: Buzzer 11 - Cameron

2m 01s: Buzzer 12 - Naomi

1m 32s: Buzzer 13 - Carmella

1m 58s: Buzzer 14 - Rhea Ripley

2m 06s: Buzzer 15 - Charlotte Flair

2m 53s: Buzzer 16 - Ivory

1m 53s: Buzzer 17 - Brie Bella

1m 56s: Buzzer 18 - Mickie James

1m 49s: Buzzer 19 - Alicia Fox

1m 46s: Buzzer 20 - Nikki A.S.H.

2m 04s: Buzzer 21 - Summer Rae

1m 46s: Buzzer 22 - Nikki Bella

1m 49s: Buzzer 23 - Sarah Logan

1m 57s: Buzzer 24 - Lita

1m 58s: Buzzer 25 - Mighty Molly

1m 45s: Buzzer 26 - Ronda Rousey

2m 09s: Buzzer 27 - Shotzi

1m 43s: Buzzer 28 - Shayna Baszler

The average waiting period was 1m 53s, while the median time was between 1m 50s and 1m 51s.

Only three of the 28 waiting periods fell within five seconds of the 90-second goal. Those same three intervals are the only ones that even came within 10 seconds of the 90-second goal. None of the waiting periods clocked in below 90 seconds.

Five of the waiting periods lasted at least 2m 00s, so here is some context behind those intervals, in chronological order:

The waiting period between Cameron and Naomi lasted 2m 01s. Cameron took about 40 seconds to enter the ring and then got a few moves in. Sonya (who was sitting at the commentary desk) took off her jacket and entered the match to go after Cameron. WWE waited for Sonya to eliminate Cameron from the match and gloat about it before starting the countdown to the next entrant.

The waiting period between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair lasted 2m 06s. Ripley took about 37 seconds to make her way down to the ring. Instead of entering the ring at that point, though, she ran around outside the ring to the commentary table. Carmella was stalling for time over there, so Ripley tossed her into the ring. Almost one minute later, Ripley eliminated both Carmella and Zelina Vega. Ripley got in a few more moves on the remaining women before the countdown clock appeared on the screen.

The very next waiting period lasted 2m 53s, by far the longest of the match. Charlotte Flair made her entrance, which lasted about 1m 08s (Sonya and Carmella were the only entrants who needed more time to get it into the ring). Flair immediately tossed out Aliyah. Charlotte also played a role in Naomi’s elimination, which was assisted by Sonya on the outside. The countdown clock began to tick down from 10 shortly after Naomi was eliminated.

The waiting period between Nikki A.S.H. and Summer Rae lasted 2m 04s. Nikki entered the ring with a sneak attack from behind of Ripley. This tactic didn’t work very well, and Nikki retreated from the ring after Ripley recovered. Rhea and Charlotte then went at it in the corner for a while until the countdown clock eventually appeared on the screen.

The waiting period Ronda Rousey and Shotzi lasted 2m 09s. This was Rousey’s surprise return to WWE. It took her about 42 seconds to enter the ring. Nikki A.S.H. and Nikki Bella were eliminated during this interval. Rousey beat up Brie in the corner for the remainder of the period.

The shortest waiting period (1m 30s) of the match was the very first one, where Sasha Banks eliminated Melina in the beginning of the match, prior to Tamina’s entrance.

The other two periods that fell within a margin of error of 90 seconds include Aliyah and Naomi’s entries, both of which lasted 1m 32s. Aliyah was there to help fill up the ring, with no planned eliminations or standout spots during her first period in the match. Naomi made very quick work of Sonya Deville when she entered the match.

In a perfectly timed match, the final buzzer (signaling Shayna Baszler’s entrance) would have gone off 42m 00s after the start of the match. In reality, this buzzer went off at 52m 35s.

Ring Crowdedness

If you add up each wrestler’s survival time, it results in a total survival time of 6h 16m 01s. Given that the match lasted a total of 59m 42s, that comes out to an average of 6.3 competitors in the ring at any given second. This is the 12th to 15th most crowded Royal Rumble match ever out of all 41 matches, depending on whether or not you adjust the count for the most egregious examples of superstars who were still active but took significantly long absences from the ring, like with Roman Reigns in 2016.

When I talk about how many superstars were “in the ring,” I’m counting all active superstars in the match, whether they are literally inside the ring or not. It does not, however, count a wrestler’s time outside the ring prior to initially stepping foot into the ring, such as when Sonya Deville spent several minutes at the commentary desk before entering the ring.

Here is a more accurate way to understand how many women were active at any given time. This chart shows the total time that the ring was filled with an exact number of discrete superstars at once.

2022 Women’s Royal Rumble Ring Crowdedness Active Wrestlers Total Time % of Match Time Cumulative % Active Wrestlers Total Time % of Match Time Cumulative % 1 1m 22s 2.3 2.3 2 4m 31s 7.6 9.9 3 2m 38s 4.4 14.3 4 4m 46s 8.0 22.3 5 3m 16s 5.5 27.7 6 9m 57s 16.7 44.4 7 14m 38s 24.5 68.9 8 9m 28s 15.9 84.8 9 6m 33s 11.0 95.7 10 2m 33s 4.3 100

This was the second most crowded women’s Royal Rumble ever, with 6.3 active superstars at any given second. The previous women’s results on that metric were 5.2 (2018), 6.2 (2019), 5.4 (2020), and 6.8 (2021).

The quick eliminations of Melina and Kelly Kelly kept the ring depth from growing early in the match. The ring depth didn’t reach five superstars for the first time until the timestamp 9m 13s, when Zelina Vega entered the match. Sasha Banks was eliminated 31 seconds later, reducing the ring depth back down to four active superstars. Bianca Belair pretty much took the baton from Banks and the ring began to fill up from there.

The above chart shows there were 7 or more superstars in the ring for 55.6% of the match. Overall, the ring remained at 7 or more superstars for all but 2 minutes and 29 seconds between the timestamps of 20m 10s and 54m 27s.

The longest time span without eliminations was 5m 30s, and it occurred between the timestamps 35m 08s to 40m 38s, bounded by the eliminations of Michelle McCool and Summer Rae. The superstars who entered the match during this time were Alicia Fox, Nikki A.S.H., and Summer Rae.

The only other instance of 5+ minutes lapsing between eliminations began when Sasha was eliminated at 9m 44s and lasted until Dana Brooke was tossed out at 14m 58s.

The ring depth never dropped under nine wrestlers between the timestamps 37m 50s and 44m 32s. The was the most crowded portion of the match, reaching the maximum ring depth of 10 on three separate occasions.

After that, the ring depth remained at eight or more wrestlers until the timestamp of 50m 19s. That’s when Nikki Bella’s elimination reduced the number of active wrestlers to seven, dropping it below eight for the first time since the timestamp of 36m 07s.

End of the Match

Once Shayna Baszler entered the ring at the timestamp 52m 52s, the match essentially turned into an 8-woman Battle Royal to the finish between Belair, Natalya, Ripley, Flair, Lita, Rousey, Shotzi, and Baszler.

This final segment of the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match lasted 6m 50s, and at that point Rousey emerged as the winner.

That's all you need to know about the timing of the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match. Which numbers do you find to be the most interesting?

