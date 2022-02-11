WWE adds a Ronda Rousey match to Elimination Chamber

WWE has announced that Ronda Rousey will join forces with Naomi for a tag team match against Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville. The match takes place on Feb. 19 at Elimination Chamber in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

This match came about as a result of an angle on this week’s (Feb. 11) episode of SmackDown. Flair defeated Naomi to retain her SmackDown women’s championship in the main event. Sonya Deville got in Naomi’s face afterwards to rub salt in the wounds, leading to a scuffle. Flair returned to the ring to help Sonya, quickly turning it into a two-on-one beatdown. Babyface Ronda ran down to make the save. The tag match at Elimination Chamber was then made official within an hour after the show went off the air.

So before Ronda gets her hands on Flair at WrestleMania 38, she’ll have a chance to snap The Queen’s arm in Saudi Arabia.

Here’s the updated card for Elimination Chamber, which now includes three women’s matches:

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles vs. Riddle vs. Austin Theory in an Elimination Chamber match for the WWE championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Goldberg for the Universal title

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita for the Raw Women’s championship

Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H, and TBA in an Elimination Chamber match for a Raw Women’s title match at WrestleMania 38

Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville

The Usos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders for the SmackDown Tag titles

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss in a Falls Count Anywhere match

How does the Elimination Chamber card look to you, Cagesiders?