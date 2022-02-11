WrestleMania Backlash is back

Back when WWE still called them pay-per-views — they’re Premium Live Events™ now, doncha know — they released a 2022 schedule of all the big weekend shows they’d be running in places other than Saudi Arabia.

Some of those didn’t include the event name/brand, and one didn’t include the location. As of this morning (Feb. 11), though, they’ve filled in the “TBA” for the show after WrestleMania 38. Word first came from the venue. Providence, Rhode Island’s Dunkin Donuts Center broke the news while announcing the ticket info for the Sun., May 8 WrestleMania Backlash:

ANNOUNCEMENT @WWE Wrestlemania Backlash - Premium Live Event

️ Pre Sale : February 16 - 17

️ On Sale : Friday, February 18 at 10 am

Sunday, May 8, 2022

Dunkin' Donuts Center



Be the first in the know for the pre sale code: https://t.co/55x68brxPB pic.twitter.com/RqeCAZ52w0 — Dunkin Donuts Center (@DunkinDonutsCtr) February 11, 2022

This is the second year WWE’s used the WrestleMania Backlash name for their May PPV, so we can probably expect that trend to continue. At least it’s not Great Balls of Fire.

Card subject to change and all that, but it’s interesting that Brock Lesnar is featured on the poster. That could point to the Beast sticking around past his WrestleMania clash with Roman Reigns. The image is also our latest sign Ronda Rousey is back for a while — and that WWE believes its top female stars are more of an attraction than the men’s roster beneath Reigns and Lesnar.

Join us in that kind of wild speculation, or just give us your thoughts on the return of WrestleMania Backlash, in the comments below.