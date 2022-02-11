WWE SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Feb. 11, 2022) with a show emanating from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Elimination Chamber event scheduled for later this month in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Advertised for tonight: Charlotte Flair defends the SmackDown women’s championship against Naomi, and Natalya fights Aliyah in a “dungeon style” match that can only be won by pinfall or submission.

Ronda Rousey and Bill Goldberg are also both expected to be in the building tonight.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Going forward, there will be no ban on GIFs or images in the live blog threads. Feel free to post as you wish.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR FEB. 11