Former WWE hoss debuts in Impact, immediately taps out in defeat

A former WWE wrestler with hoss size made a surprising debut in Impact on Thursday night (Feb. 10). In the middle of a promo by Josh Alexander, unfamiliar music hit and the large fellow came down to the ring.

Welcome Big Kon to the Impact Zone.

The man previously known as Konnor was tag partners with Viktor forming the Ascension. The duo are the longest reigning NXT tag champs holding the gold for 343 days in 2013 and 2014. Konnor was released from WWE in December 2019.

You may also remember the Ascension as Fashion Files foils. Cue the montage.

Big Kon’s debut in Impact didn’t go too well. Alexander was enraged that yet another obstacle came out of nowhere to get in his way of reclaiming the Impact World Championship, so he wasn’t going to wait for a match next week. Alexander demanded they rumble right then. A referee came out and Big Kon obliged for an impromptu fight.

Big Kon thrashed, smashed, and bashed Alexander into the corner for early control. As Big Kon charged forward, Alexander ducked low to dodge then grabbed a foot to hook an ankle lock. It was only a matter of time before Big Kon tapped out. The entire ordeal lasted about two minutes.

Big Kon didn’t make much of a splash on this evening, but it was still a cool little surprise appearance playing into the Forbidden Door idea that anyone can show up at any time in Impact.

Would you like to see Big Kon return to the Impact Zone?