The Elimination Chamber mystery woman is definitely Asuka, right?

WWE’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view premium live event is coming up on Saturday, Feb. 19, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Ronda Rousey is using her Royal Rumble victory to pursue Charlotte Flair’s SmackDown women’s championship. That means Becky Lynch needs a challenger for the Raw women’s title at WrestleMania 38 in early April. To that end, WWE has booked a Saudi Arabian Elimination Chamber match where the winner gets to share the grand stage with Big Time Becks or Lita at WrestleMania. The Chamber participants include Doudrop, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Nikki A.S.H., and Rhea Ripley.

That’s only five wrestlers, so WWE still needs to add one more woman to the match. Who could the mystery woman be?

Asuka comes to mind right away. She’s been out of action since July, and her return has been rumored for the last month. The only woman in this match who ranks higher in the WWE pecking order than Asuka is Belair, so Asuka would be a viable threat to win the Chamber. This isn’t some career mid-carder like Dolph Ziggler that we’re talking about. This is Asuka, the woman who took the mantle from Becky Lynch in 2020 and carried Raw during the earliest months of the global pandemic.

Bayley is another top star who comes to mind. A lot of what I said about Asuka generally applies to Bayley as well. The main difference is that recent rumors suggest Asuka should be back in action before Bayley, and it’s well-known that rumors are never wrong. One advantage Bayley has over Asuka is that the match currently only includes two heels, perhaps making it more likely that the sixth woman will balance out the babyface/heel alignment at three apiece.

What about Sasha Banks? A lot of fans would argue she is among the biggest stars in WWE. With Rousey and Flair seemingly about to push The Boss out of the SmackDown women’s main event story, the Chamber spot could be hers. Banks wrestled in the main event of WrestleMania 37 night one and has an obvious score to settle with Belair inside that Chamber. The main issue here is that Sasha Banks is on the SmackDown roster. But that’s actually not an issue at all. As we’ve seen with Big E, WWE will move wrestlers around between Raw and SmackDown with zero explanation as it suits their whims.

Then there’s Alexa Bliss. She’s still in therapy and making her journey back to Raw. I don’t think she’s a likely candidate for the mystery woman Elimination Chamber participant, but I guess you never know.

Not too many people are talking about Lacey Evans’ eventual return to WWE, but she has wrestled in Saudi Arabia before.

The least interesting scenario is the one where the mystery woman isn’t a mystery woman at all, and WWE simply determines the final spot by booking a match next week on television among the remaining Raw women’s stars (Zelina Vega, Carmela, Dana Brooke, etc.).

There are plenty of other longshot choices who fans can have fun speculating about as the potential mystery woman, including wrestlers in NXT and women outside of WWE. But from where I’m sitting, Asuka looks like the strongest choice.

Who do you think will be the sixth woman added to this Elimination Chamber match, Cagesiders?