NXT 2.0 sets up title matches over the next two weeks

This week’s episode of NXT 2.0 featured a show long storyline that involved Kay Lee Ray doing quite literally everything in her power to get Mandy Rose to agree to a match for the NXT women’s championship.

That included but was not limited to:

Chasing her around with a baseball bat

Kidnapping Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin

Throwing spaghetti and cake on her head

Her relentless pursuit resulted in the following:

You see Rose running for her life, trying her best to get away, and failing. Eventually, she concedes and decides to give Ray a shot at her title. Instead of waiting for Vengeance Day on Feb. 15, Ray demanded the match be on NXT TV next week, which will broadcast on SyFy instead of USA due to Olympics coverage.

Meanwhile, the rest of Toxic Attraction — this was before they got kidnapped, by the way — agreed to a tag team title match against Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta. Only that match actually will take place at Vengeance Day.

The updated card: