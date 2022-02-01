WWE stated that there would be 90-second waiting intervals between each entrant in the 2022 men’s Royal Rumble match. How well did WWE stick to that claim? Here are the waiting times between all 28 buzzers, in chronological order:
- 1m 30s: Buzzer 1 - Austin Theory
- 1m 46s: Buzzer 2 - Robert Roode
- 2m 01s: Buzzer 3 - Ridge Holland
- 1m 30s: Buzzer 4 - Montez Ford
- 1m 32s: Buzzer 5 - Damian Priest
- 1m 34s: Buzzer 6 - Sami Zayn
- 1m 27s: Buzzer 7 - Johnny Knoxville
- 2m 24s: Buzzer 8 - Angelo Dawkins
- 1m 26s: Buzzer 9 - Omos
- 1m 55s: Buzzer 10 - Ricochet
- 1m 22s: Buzzer 11 - Chad Gable
- 1m 30s: Buzzer 12 - Dominik Mysterio
- 1m 23s: Buzzer 13 - Happy Corbin
- 1m 26s: Buzzer 14 - Dolph Ziggler
- 1m 42s: Buzzer 15 - Sheamus
- 1m 27s: Buzzer 16 - Rick Boogs
- 1m 43s: Buzzer 17 - Madcap Moss
- 1m 53s: Buzzer 18 -
MattRiddle
- 1m 41s: Buzzer 19 - Drew McIntyre
- 2m 09s: Buzzer 20 - Kevin Owens
- 1m 29s: Buzzer 21 - Rey Mysterio
- 1m 33s: Buzzer 22 - Kofi Kingston
- 1m 47s: Buzzer 23 - Otis
- 1m 48s: Buzzer 24 - Big E
- 1m 37s: Buzzer 25 - Bad Bunny
- 2m 34s: Buzzer 26 - Shane McMahon
- 1m 59s: Buzzer 27 - Randy Orton
- 1m 57s: Buzzer 28 - Brock Lesnar
The average waiting period was 1m 43s, and the median time was 1m 39s.
11 of the 28 waiting periods fell within five seconds of the 90-second goal. 14 of the 28 waiting periods came within 10 seconds of the 90-second goal. Seven of the 30 intervals lasted less than than 90 seconds, according to these results.
Six of the waiting periods lasted longer than 1m 55s, so here is some context behind those intervals, in chronological order:
- The waiting period between Robert Roode and Ridge Holland lasted 2m 01s. Roode entered the ring and dished out a couple spinebusters before having a one-on-one battle with AJ Styles. This resulted in Roode’s elimination. Shinsuke Nakamura and Austin Theory then went back and forth for a bit before the countdown clock counted down from 10.
- The waiting period between Johnny Knoxville and Angelo Dawkins lasted 2m 24s. This interval included Knoxville’s entire survival time in the match. Sami Zayn eliminated the Jackass star, Styles tossed out Zayn, and then the countdown clock appeared on the screen.
- The waiting period between Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens lasted 2m 09s. This was McIntyre’s surprise return from the injured list. He beat the hell out of Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. After eliminating them both, Drew continued the beatdown outside the ring until the clock counted down for Owens’ entrance.
- The final three waiting periods of the match also ranked among the six longest intervals of this Royal Rumble. The longest of the match was 2m 34s, when Bad Bunny entered the match. This included Bunny’s Canadian Destroyer on Riddle, as well as Sheamus being eliminated after missing his Brogue Kick. The period ended with Bunny and Rey Mysterio teaming up to toss out Dolph Ziggler.
- That was followed by Shane McMahon’s entry into the match. This period lasted 1m 59s. Rey Mysterio was eliminated by Otis while Shane’s entrance music was playing, before Shane even appeared. Shane unleashed a barrage of his terrible punches on Owens and Riddle, which led to McMahon tossing out KO. McMahon and McIntyre went at it in the corner for the reminder of the period.
- Randy Orton was up next, and this waiting period lasted 1m 57s. Orton took 40 seconds to walk down to the ring. Orton and Riddle teamed up to toss out both Big E and Otis. Riddle and Shane went one-on-one while Orton directed his attention towards Bunny and McIntyre. The stage was set for Brock Lesnar to be the final entrant.
Two of the waiting intervals lasted under 1m 25s, and they both involved Omos. The first one lasted 1m 22s and saw Ricochet enter the match. Omos dominated the ring during this period, but nobody was eliminated. Chad Gable came out next for a period that lasted 1m 30s. He tried to convince everyone in the ring to go along with his master plan for eliminating Omos. Dominik Mysterio came out for the next period. This one lasted 1m 23s. It included the elimination of Omos early on. Nothing noteworthy happened for the remainder of this period.
The first 14 waiting intervals (out of 28 total) included the 10 shortest periods of the night. Many of the biggest stars were held off until the latter part of the match, and WWE may have been trying to ensure the show finished before going over four hours.
The median entrance time in the men’s Royal Rumble was 24.5 seconds. This is the time between the buzzer going off and when that new wrestler officially enters the ring. The women’s median entrance time on the same card was five seconds longer.
In a perfectly timed match, the final buzzer (signaling Lesnar’s entrance) would have gone off 42m 00s after the start of the match. In reality, this buzzer went off at 48m 05s.
So there you have it, Cagesiders. Which of the above numbers surprise you the most?
