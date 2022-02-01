WWE stated there would be 90-second waiting intervals between each entrant in the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match. How well did WWE stick to that claim? Here are the waiting times between all 28 buzzers, in chronological order:

1m 30s: Buzzer 1 - Tamina

1m 56s: Buzzer 2 - Kelly Kelly

1m 59s: Buzzer 3 - Aliyah

1m 32s: Buzzer 4 - Liv Morgan

1m 42s: Buzzer 5 - Zelina Vega

1m 51s: Buzzer 6 - Bianca Belair

1m 46s: Buzzer 7 - Dana Brooke

1m 46s: Buzzer 8 - Michelle McCool

1m 43s: Buzzer 9 - Sonya Deville

1m 55s: Buzzer 10 - Natalya

1m 50s: Buzzer 11 - Cameron

2m 01s: Buzzer 12 - Naomi

1m 32s: Buzzer 13 - Carmella

1m 58s: Buzzer 14 - Rhea Ripley

2m 06s: Buzzer 15 - Charlotte Flair

2m 53s: Buzzer 16 - Ivory

1m 53s: Buzzer 17 - Brie Bella

1m 56s: Buzzer 18 - Mickie James

1m 49s: Buzzer 19 - Alicia Fox

1m 46s: Buzzer 20 - Nikki A.S.H.

2m 04s: Buzzer 21 - Summer Rae

1m 46s: Buzzer 22 - Nikki Bella

1m 49s: Buzzer 23 - Sarah Logan

1m 57s: Buzzer 24 - Lita

1m 58s: Buzzer 25 - Mighty Molly

1m 45s: Buzzer 26 - Ronda Rousey

2m 09s: Buzzer 27 - Shotzi

1m 43s: Buzzer 28 - Shayna Baszler

The average waiting period was 1m 53s, while the median time was between 1m 50s and 1m 51s.

Only three of the 28 waiting periods fell within five seconds of the 90-second goal. Those same three intervals are the only ones that even came within 10 seconds of the 90-second goal. None of the waiting periods clocked in below 90 seconds.

Five of the waiting periods lasted at least 2m 00s, so here is some context behind those intervals, in chronological order:

The waiting period between Cameron and Naomi lasted 2m 01s. Cameron took about 40 seconds to enter the ring and then got a few moves in. Sonya (who was sitting at the commentary desk) took off her jacket and entered the match to go after Cameron. WWE waited for Sonya to eliminate Cameron from the match and gloat about it before starting the countdown to the next entrant.

The waiting period between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair lasted 2m 06s. Ripley took about 37 seconds to make her way down to the ring. Instead of entering the ring at that point, though, she ran around outside the ring to the commentary table. Carmella was stalling for time over there, so Ripley tossed her into the ring. Almost one minute later, Ripley eliminated both Carmella and Zelina Vega. Ripley got in a few more moves on the remaining women before the countdown clock appeared on the screen.

The very next waiting period lasted 2m 53s, by far the longest of the match. Charlotte Flair made her entrance, which lasted about 1m 08s (Sonya and Carmella were the only entrants who needed more time to get it into the ring). Flair immediately tossed out Aliyah. Charlotte also played a role in Naomi’s elimination, which was assisted by Sonya on the outside. The countdown clock began to tick down from 10 shortly after Naomi was eliminated.

The waiting period between Nikki A.S.H. and Summer Rae lasted 2m 04s. Nikki entered the ring with a sneak attack from behind of Ripley. This tactic didn’t work very well, and Nikki retreated from the ring after Ripley recovered. Rhea and Charlotte then went at it in the corner for a while until the countdown clock eventually appeared on the screen.

The waiting period Ronda Rousey and Shotzi lasted 2m 09s. This was Rousey’s surprise return to WWE. It took her about 42 seconds to enter the ring. Nikki A.S.H. and Nikki Bella were eliminated during this interval. Rousey beat up Brie in the corner for the remainder of the period.

The shortest waiting period (1m 30s) of the match was the very first one, where Sasha Banks eliminated Melina in the beginning of the match, prior to Tamina’s entrance.

The other two periods that fell within a margin of error of 90 seconds include Aliyah and Naomi’s entries, both of which lasted 1m 32s. Aliyah was there to help fill up the ring, with no planned eliminations or standout spots during her first period in the match. Naomi made very quick work of Sonya Deville when she entered the match.

The median entrance time for the women’s Royal Rumble match was 29.5 seconds. This is the time between the buzzer going off and when that new wrestler officially enters the ring. That would be about 33% of an actual 90 second waiting period.

In a perfectly timed match, the final buzzer (signaling Shayna Baszler’s entrance) would have gone off 42m 00s after the start of the match. In reality, this buzzer went off at 52m 35s.

So there you have it, Cagesiders. Which of the above numbers surprise you the most?

